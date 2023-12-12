Giants use muffed punt to take lead on Saquon Barkley’s second TD

The Giants went three-and-out after the second half kickoff, but Keisean Nixon gave it right back to them.

Packers punt returner Keisean Nixon muffed Jamie Gillan’s punt, secured it, got back up and fumbled again. Benton Whitley recovered for the Giants at the Green Bay 31.

Tommy DeVito completed a 4-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson and then ran for 26 yards before Saquon Barkley scored his second touchdown of the night to give the Giants a 14-10 lead.

Barkley has 12 carries for 21 yards and two catches for 8 yards.

DeVito is the leading rusher with seven carries for 58 yards.

The Packers have three turnovers, with Jordan Love responsible for the other two.