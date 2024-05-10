Giants waive Deon Jackson, sign eight undrafted free agents

The Giants announced several roster moves as they opened up their rookie minicamp on Friday.

Most of the moves were additions to the roster, but one player was cut to help make room for the new arrivals. Running back Deon Jackson has been waived with an injury designation.

Jackson played one game for the Giants last season and ran once for two yards. He also appeared in one game for the Browns and two games for the Colts, who also had Jackson in their lineup for 25 games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The undrafted free agent signings are Wyoming wide receiver Ayir Asante, West Florida wide receiver John Jiles, UCLA defensive back Alex Johnson, Missouri tackle Marcellus Johnson, North Dakota State guard Jake Kubas, LSU defensive end Ovie Oghoufo, Oregon defensive lineman Casey Rogers, and Rutgers kicker Jude McAtamney. McAtamney is from Northern Ireland and has a roster exemption as an international player.