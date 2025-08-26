 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lionsroster_250826.jpg
Campbell gushes about Lions’ 2025 roster
nbc_pft_cooper_wr_250826.jpg
Cooper comes ‘full circle’ heading to the Raiders
nbc_pft_tommydevitocut_250826.jpg
Giants reportedly are releasing DeVito

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lionsroster_250826.jpg
Campbell gushes about Lions’ 2025 roster
nbc_pft_cooper_wr_250826.jpg
Cooper comes ‘full circle’ heading to the Raiders
nbc_pft_tommydevitocut_250826.jpg
Giants reportedly are releasing DeVito

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants waive Tommy DeVito

  
Published August 26, 2025 08:25 AM

The Giants are getting out of the cutlets business.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are waiving quarterback Tommy DeVito on Tuesday. DeVito was the only holdover from last season in the team’s quarterback room and they are set to move forward with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

DeVito is from New Jersey and became a fan favorite when injuries pushed him into the starting lineup as an undrafted rookie in 2023. He started six games that year and two more after Daniel Jones was benched (and later released) last season. DeVito was 145-of-222 for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions over the last two years.

The other 31 teams will have the chance to claim DeVito and his starting experience could be of interest to clubs that feel unsettled about their backup quarterback plans heading into the season.