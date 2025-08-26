Giants waive Tommy DeVito

The Giants are getting out of the cutlets business.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are waiving quarterback Tommy DeVito on Tuesday. DeVito was the only holdover from last season in the team’s quarterback room and they are set to move forward with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

DeVito is from New Jersey and became a fan favorite when injuries pushed him into the starting lineup as an undrafted rookie in 2023. He started six games that year and two more after Daniel Jones was benched (and later released) last season. DeVito was 145-of-222 for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions over the last two years.

The other 31 teams will have the chance to claim DeVito and his starting experience could be of interest to clubs that feel unsettled about their backup quarterback plans heading into the season.