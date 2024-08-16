Giants waive Tyree Jackson with an injury designation

After adding fullback/tight end Jakob Johnson, the Giants have announced a corresponding roster move.

New York has waived tight end Tyree Jackson with an injury designation.

Jackson, 26, had been with the Giants since last August, spending most of the season on the practice squad. He appeared in a pair of games for New York last year, playing 18 total offensive snaps.

Jackson also played 14 games for the Eagles from 2021-2022. He caught three passes for 22 yards with a touchdown.

The Giants also had Jackson as an emergency quarterback, as he was a QB in college for the University at Buffalo.