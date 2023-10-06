Giants will practice without three starting offensive linemen again on Friday

The injury situation on the Giants offensive line has not improved over the course of this week.

The team opened their practice week with three starters on the sideline and they will close it the same way. Head coach Brian Daboll said that left tackle Andrew Thomas, left guard Shane Lemieux and center John Michael Schmitz will all remain out of practice on Friday.

Thomas has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Lemieux (groin) and Schmitz (shoulder) were injured in the team’s Week Four loss to the Seahawks. Daboll did not rule any of the players out, but no practice time usually doesn’t point to being active on the weekend.

Seattle had 10 sacks in that game, so it’s not an ideal situation for the team as they head into Sunday’s game against Miami.

Daboll said running back Saquon Barkley will be a limited participant in practice again. He appears destined for a questionable designation as he tries to return from missing two games with an ankle injury.