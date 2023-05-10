Giants will visit Eagles on Christmas Day

The NFL’s Christmas Day slate will feature a matchup of NFC East rivals.

Wednesday brought word that the Giants will be in Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Monday, December 25. The Week 16 game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

There will be two other games on Christmas Day as the NFL holds its first Monday tripleheader. The other games will be announced on Thursday.

The Eagles and Giants played three times during the 2022 season. The Eagles won 48-22 at MetLife Stadium in Week 14 and picked up a 22-16 home win to clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs in Week 18. The final matchup came in the divisional round of the playoffs and the Eagles rolled to a 38-7 win in that matchup.