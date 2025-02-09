Glazer: Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers

And that’s that.

As we’ve expected ever since quarterback Aaron Rodgers commenced regularly needling the New York Jets, the Jets are sticking a fork in the relationship.

Jay Glazer of Fox reports that the Jets have informed Rodgers that they will be moving on.

Rodgers got the news after flying to New Jersey to meet with the team. That’s a stark contrast from two years ago, when a massive Jets contingent (toting a jar of the queen’s honey) flew to California to woo him.

As surmised earlier today, the Jets will make Rodgers a post-June 1 release. That will result in a $14 million cap charge in 2025, with another $35 million being deferred to 2026.

It also means that he’ll be free and clear to sign with any team he chooses, making him a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career.