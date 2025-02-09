 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Glazer: Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers

  
Published February 9, 2025 02:31 PM

And that’s that.

As we’ve expected ever since quarterback Aaron Rodgers commenced regularly needling the New York Jets, the Jets are sticking a fork in the relationship.

Jay Glazer of Fox reports that the Jets have informed Rodgers that they will be moving on.

Rodgers got the news after flying to New Jersey to meet with the team. That’s a stark contrast from two years ago, when a massive Jets contingent (toting a jar of the queen’s honey) flew to California to woo him.

As surmised earlier today, the Jets will make Rodgers a post-June 1 release. That will result in a $14 million cap charge in 2025, with another $35 million being deferred to 2026.

It also means that he’ll be free and clear to sign with any team he chooses, making him a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career.