Grady Jarrett calls it “refreshing” to start with Bears after 10 years with Falcons

The Falcons released Grady Jarrett in March after 10 seasons of being a pillar of their defensive line.

But it didn’t take the veteran defensive tackle long to find a new team, as the Bears signed him to a three-year deal just a few days later.

Well into the offseason program, Jarrett is getting more acclimated to his new surroundings and is getting used to being with Chicago.

“It’s been refreshing, for sure,” Jarrett said in a press conference this week. “It’s like having the experience of playing the prior 10 years, going on Year 11 now, but the new, refreshing feeling and excitement of being a — not really a rookie because I know how to be in the NFL, but just being in a new place for the first time around new people is really refreshing. It puts you in a position to where you want to put your best foot forward every day. Not that I’m saying that I didn’t want to, regardless of where I was prior, but it’s just natural human instinct.

“I’ve been enjoying it, man, I’ve been enjoying it. My life up here in Chicago has been awesome so far. I’m simple. I go to work, I stay like two minutes from here, the facility, go chill, come back, come to work. It’s a really simplified life for me right now in this transition. I’ve been enjoying it, man. It’s just going to continue to get better the more I continue to put in more work, learn everybody in the building, and, most importantly, start bringing some wins to this program.”

Jarrett, who turned 32 at the end of April, recorded 53 total tackles with nine for loss, 12 QB hits, and 2.5 sacks in 17 games for the Falcons last season.