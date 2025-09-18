Grady Jarrett, D’Andre Swift limited at Bears practice

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was back on the practice field for the Bears on Thursday.

Jarrett (knee) was out of practice on Wednesday, but he was able to work on a limited basis. Jarrett has started both games this season and he has four tackles.

Running back D’Andre Swift (quad) was a limited participant for the second straight day, but linebacker D’Marco Jackson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (elbow) missed practice after being limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring), and cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day.

Johnson has already been ruled out for this week and the rest of the injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys will be released on Friday.