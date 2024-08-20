 Skip navigation
NFL stars we'd want to play Olympic flag football
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
Simmons 'found the right spot' with the Falcons

Graham Barton will start at center for Bucs

  
Published August 20, 2024 12:08 PM

The transition from college to the pros is tough for most players and it is even tougher if you’re being asked to switch positions, but Graham Barton has handled both well this summer.

Barton was the Buccaneers’ first-round pick in April after playing left tackle at Duke for the last three seasons, but he had experience at center as a freshman and the Bucs put him back at that spot once he joined the team. The change was smooth enough that Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles officially named Barton the team’s starter on Tuesday.

“We knew he was tough,” Bowles said, via Pewter Report. “Just how fast he picked it up. The experience he has been getting, the way he’s been finishing plays, and [his] pass protection has picked up a lot.”

Robert Hainsey had been the center in Tampa the last two seasons. He will back up Barton and could find himself in the mix for playing time at guard as well.