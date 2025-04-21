Green Bay expects 250,000 for the draft

The 2020 census showed that more than 107,000 people live in Green Bay. This week, they’re gonna need a bigger boat.

Via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, Green Bay estimates 250,000 attendees for the 2025 draft.

It’s the smallest NFL market, by far. The local airport has 12 gates, with typical direct flights to and from Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit, and Atlanta. (This week, New York, L.A., Orlando, and Salt Lake City have been added to the menu.)

Green Bay has roughly 5,000 hotel rooms, with half being reserved for NFL personnel and vendors. Roughly 1,000 homes have been rented in Brown County.

Many will be driving to town for the festivities, which means parking will be at a premium. Team president Mark Murphy had hoped there would be another way to get to Green Bay — by rail.

“I’m disappointed. I was hoping we’d get train service from Milwaukee,” Murphy said, per Schneidman. “It is kind of ridiculous that the National Railroad Museum is in Green Bay and we don’t have train service.”

Murphy had a role in Green Bay finally getting the draft. His looming retirement, according to Schneidman, was a factor in Green Bay hosting the draft this year, before Murphy steps down.

Ten years ago, the draft went from New York staple to traveling road show. The crowds have been impressive in every destination. Last year in Detroit, more than 775,000 showed up over three days, with two of the days maxing out at 275,000.