Grant Delpit excused from Browns preseason game for LSU graduation

The preseason matchup between the Browns and the Commanders didn’t start on time due to severe weather in the Cleveland area.

But whenever the two teams kickoff, Browns safety Grant Delpit won’t be on the field because he’s been excused from the proceedings.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Delpit is graduating from LSU this weekend, earning a degree in Kinesiology.

A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Delpit won the CFP national championship with LSU in the 2019 season. He was a two-time, first-team All-SEC honoree with the Tigers and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back in 2019.

After missing his rookie season due to a torn Achilles suffered in training camp, Delpit has appeared in 32 games over the last two seasons. In 2022, he recorded 105 tackles with four tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, and four interceptions in 17 games.