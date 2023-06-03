 Skip navigation
Greg Hardy gets knocked out, again

  
Published June 3, 2023 06:35 AM

Maybe Greg Hardy should stick to his current day job .

Hardy, who was knocked out earlier this year in his bare-knuckled fighting debut , was knocked out again on Friday night in a Team Combat League boxing match.

He was knocked down twice before the fight was called.

Hardy now has a 2-1 record in the Team Combat League, which consists of boxers who are aligned with specific teams. Hardy fights for the Dallas Enforcers.

Hardy, 34, spent four seasons with the Panthers, one year almost exclusively on the Commissioner-Exempt list, and one year with the Cowboys. He had 40 sacks in 75 career games.