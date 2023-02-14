 Skip navigation
Greg Roman to interview with Commanders Tuesday

  
Published February 14, 2023 05:54 AM
February 14, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the latest coaching news, including the Commanders working to set OC interviews with Eric Bieniemy and Greg Roman, Jonathan Gannon interviewing with the Cardinals and more.

Greg Roman is the next man up in the Commanders offensive coordinator search.

The team announced on Tuesday morning that Roman is interviewing for the job. Word on Monday was that the Commanders want to speak to him and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about the opening this week, but nothing has been scheduled with Bieniemy at this point.

Roman left the Ravens last month after spending four seasons as their offensive coordinator. He was named the assistant coach of the year after the Ravens led the league in scoring during the 2019 season, but he wasn’t able to generate the same kind of results the last couple of seasons.

Roman has also been an offensive coordinator with the 49ers and Bills over the course of his coaching career.