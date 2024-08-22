 Skip navigation
Greg Rousseau: I haven’t arrived yet, a lot I can improve

  
Published August 22, 2024 10:05 AM

The Bills picked up their option on defensive end Greg Rousseau’s contract for the 2025 season and guaranteeing him $13.4 million for his fifth season is a clear sign that the team is happy with what he’s done so far in his career.

Rousseau doesn’t feel like he’s reached the highest level he’s capable of reaching, however. Rousseau has posted 17 sacks through his first three seasons and set career highs for quarterback hits and tackles for loss last season, but said Wednesday that he thinks there’s plenty of room to grow.

“I focus on a lot of things at practice,” Rousseau said, via Anthony Miller of SI.com. “I know there’s a lot of things that I can get better at. I know I haven’t arrived. There’s a lot of things I can improve upon. I’m glad to be out here, I’m excited to be out here and just working on my craft these next few weeks leading up to the season.”

Rousseau’s performance in last weekend’s game against the Steelers showed the kind of promise that he brings to the defense. Rousseau had 2.5 sacks and four tackles in 11 snaps, which is a pretty good example of the impact he and the Bills hope he’ll have on a regular basis this year.