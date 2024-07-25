Guardian Caps are looking game ready

Last year, as the NFL touted the safety enhancements of Guardian Caps, the league wasn’t willing to allow players to wear them during games. Several months ago, the league quietly reversed course.

And it looks like changes are being made in order to make the external helmet padding look less cumbersone if/when it shows up on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and any other days the NFL plays its games.

As noted by Albert Breer of SI.com, Guardian Caps worn by the Chargers now have outer wraps that make them look more like helmets.

We’ve yet to see similar photos from other camps. In L.A., it’s already commonplace, even on the first day of training-camp practice.

It could be a sign that new coach Jim Harbaugh not only supports but also encourages his players to take advantage of the protection afforded by the Guardian Caps. While there’s an obvious concern about the aesthetics of televised football being disrupted by the clunky devices, the outer layer will make it far more palatable to the average viewer.

And if Guardian Caps truly make the safer, both for those wearing the helmets and those who are struck by helmets, why not use them?

For Harbaugh, who has always balanced pushing his players to excel while keeping their best interests in mind, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’d want them to use an extra piece of equipment that helps minimize injuries.

Why not approach it that way? Keeping players healthy is good for them as human beings. It’s also good for the coach, if it helps keep his players healthy.

It makes even more sense for the Chargers, who seem to regularly have injury issues that keep them from the outcomes their collective talents should help them achieve.