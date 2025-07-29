Gunman targeted NFL, apparently went to the wrong floor

More information is being disclosed by New York officials regarding Monday’s mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue.

Via the New York Times, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed during a Tuesday morning appearance on MSNBC that a note found on the gunman mentioned the NFL and made reference to Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy (CTE), the brain disease associated with excessive head injuries.

The shooter, 27-year-old Shane Devin Tamura, had not played in the NFL.

Adams separately said that Tamura originally intended to go to the league’s offices but “appeared to have gone to the wrong floor.”

The gunman emerged on the 33rd floor, killing one person there before fatally shooting himself.

Three others were killed by Tamura. An NFL employee was seriously injured in the shooting.