Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Gus Bradley remains Colts defensive coordinator

  
Published February 27, 2023 05:17 AM
nbc_pft_coachescombine_230227
February 27, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how important it is for NFL coaches to go to the Scouting Combine, given free agency is around the corner, and how much those drills can indicate a player’s potential.

Gus Bradley will get another year as the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen will retain Bradley, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

That comes as no surprise, as throughout the Colts’ coaching search there was talk that the next head coach could keep Bradley in Indianapolis.

Bradley will now enter his second season as the Colts’ defensive coordinator, a title he has also held with the Raiders, Chargers and Seahawks. He was head coach of the Jaguars from 2013 to 2016.