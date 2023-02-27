Gus Bradley remains Colts defensive coordinator

Gus Bradley will get another year as the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen will retain Bradley, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

That comes as no surprise, as throughout the Colts’ coaching search there was talk that the next head coach could keep Bradley in Indianapolis.

Bradley will now enter his second season as the Colts’ defensive coordinator, a title he has also held with the Raiders, Chargers and Seahawks. He was head coach of the Jaguars from 2013 to 2016.