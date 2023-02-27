Gus Bradley remains Colts defensive coordinator
Published February 27, 2023 05:17 AM
nbc_pft_coachescombine_230227
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how important it is for NFL coaches to go to the Scouting Combine, given free agency is around the corner, and how much those drills can indicate a player’s potential.
Gus Bradley will get another year as the Colts’ defensive coordinator.
New Colts head coach Shane Steichen will retain Bradley, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
That comes as no surprise, as throughout the Colts’ coaching search there was talk that the next head coach could keep Bradley in Indianapolis.
Bradley will now enter his second season as the Colts’ defensive coordinator, a title he has also held with the Raiders, Chargers and Seahawks. He was head coach of the Jaguars from 2013 to 2016.