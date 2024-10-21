 Skip navigation
Haason Reddick off did not report list, could play this week

  
Published October 21, 2024 06:03 PM

Edge rusher Haason Reddick was at the Jets’ facility for the first time in months on Monday and he could be on the field for them this Sunday.

Reddick and the Jets agreed to an adjusted one-year deal over the weekend that brought an end to a holdout that started shortly after Reddick was acquired in a trade with the Eagles this spring. Reddick took part in an introductory press conference, but did not rejoin the Jets for offseason workouts or training camp.

The Jets took Reddick off the reserve/did not report list on Monday and the team has a two week roster exemption before they must activate the veteran. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said that could happen as soon as this weekend’s game against the Patriots.

“We got to see what it looks like,” Ulbrich said, via the team’s website. “He’s in great spirits, he says he’s in great shape. Obviously, he’s got to get out there and spend some time with us first for us to make that decision. As he starts to learn our defense and get integrated in what we do, he’s probably going to be more of a pass rusher, but then, in time, he’s a guy that has absolutely the ability to play every down and help us in every way.”

It’s the third straight week with a significant change for the Jets as they also fired head coach Robert Saleh and traded for wide receiver Davante Adams this month. Those moves did not result in wins, so they’ll be hoping for better results with Reddick now in the fold as well.