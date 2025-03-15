Haason Reddick ready to move forward after “very bizarre” 2024 season

Haason Reddick’s run of four straight seasons with at least 11 sacks came to an end in 2024 and limited production on the field was only part of the reason.

Reddick was traded by the Eagles to the Jets last offseason and did an introductory press conference with the team before deciding to hold out in hopes of landing a new contract. He ended it during the season, but had just one sack in 10 games for the AFC East club.

Reddick signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers this week and said that he feels ready to pick up from where he was before the lost season.

“Very bizarre,” Reddick said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Weird. It’s just a fresh start. I know everybody is worried about last year, but last year is last year,” he said Friday. “I’m here now. Different mindset. Different space. Just ready to put the past behind me and continue to move forward, and what better place to do it than here?”

If Reddick can rediscover his form, he’ll be well positioned for a bigger contract at this time next year and the Bucs defense will be a thorny one for opposing offenses.