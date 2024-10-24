 Skip navigation
Haason Reddick’s decision not to speak to media doesn’t violate policy, yet

  
Published October 24, 2024 04:16 PM

Haason Reddick is back. But he declined to speak to reporters on Thursday.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets said Reddick will talk to the media after Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

While all players are required to speak to reporters once during the week and after each game, Reddick’s reticence isn’t a problem because he’s not yet on the active roster.

The Jets received a two-week roster exemption for Reddick, after he ended his holdout. Until he’s moved to the active roster, he’s not required to make himself available for questions.

The 2-5 Jets will try to avoid slipping to 2-6 on Sunday when they face 1-6 New England.