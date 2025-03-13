 Skip navigation
Hail Mary receiver Noah Brown remains with Commanders

  
Published March 13, 2025 03:34 PM

Noah Brown scored the biggest touchdown of the season for the Commanders in 2024, and he’ll be back in Washington in 2025.

Brown has signed a one-year deal to stay with the Commanders.

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Commanders last year and had a solid season, with 35 catches for 453 yards. His only touchdown was perhaps the biggest play of the NFL season, grabbing the deflection in the end zone as the Commanders beat the Bears with no time remaining.

Brown has an even 150 catches for 2,000 yards in his NFL career. He originally entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017 and played in Dallas through 2022. He also played a year for the Texans in 2023