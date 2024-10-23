Hall of Fame announces 50 modern-era players advancing for Class of 2025

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 50 modern-era players who have advanced in the voting process for the Class of 2025. Candidates in this category last could have appeared in a professional football game in the 2019 season.

Each member of the modern-era players screening committee, a new entity created this year to add additional input around the overall selection process, cast a ballot for 50 individuals from a list of 167 nominees consisting of 94 offensive players, 56 defensive players and 17 special teamers.

The 50 modern-era players who remain eligible for election with the Class of 2025 are:

(*-indicates Finalist for the Class of 2024. Underline indicates first year of eligibility.)

QUARTERBACKS (2): Eli Manning , Steve McNair

RUNNING BACKS (6): Shaun Alexander, Tiki Barber, Eddie George, Marshawn Lynch , Fred Taylor*, Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Anquan Boldin, Torry Holt*, Jimmy Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne*

TIGHT ENDS (2): Ben Coates, Antonio Gates*

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (12): Willie Anderson* (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Jahri Evans* (G), Olin Kreutz (C), Logan Mankins (G), Jeff Saturday (C), Joe Staley (T) , Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G), Marshal Yanda (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (8): John Abraham (DE also LB), Jared Allen* (DE), Robert Mathis (DE), Haloti Ngata (DT), Simeon Rice (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT)

LINEBACKERS (5): Cornelius Bennett, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Luke Kuechly , Terrell Suggs

DEFENSIVE BACKS (6): Eric Allen* (CB), Kam Chancellor (S), Rodney Harrison* (S), Earl Thomas (S) , Troy Vincent (CB), Darren Woodson* (S)

SPECIAL TEAMS (3): Gary Anderson (K), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Adam Vinatieri (K)

In the next step of the process, each member of the Hall of Fame’s full selection committee will review the above list and cast a vote for 25 nominees with the top 25 vote-getters (and any ties) advancing to the semifinalist stage.

Reduction votes also are occurring in the seniors, coach and contributor categories. Eventually, 20 finalists — 15 modern-era, three seniors, one coach and one contributor — will be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LIX.

While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Hall of Fame’s selection process bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at NFL Honors in New Orleans in February and enshrined in Canton in August.