Hall of Fame announces nine semifinalists for contributor category for Class of 2025

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the nine semifinalists for the contributor category for the Class of 2025.

K.S. “Bud” Adams, Ralph Hay, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Art Modell, Art Rooney Jr., Seymour Siwoff, Doug Williams and John Wooten advance to the next round of voting.

Members of the contributor blue-ribbon committee made their selections from a field of 25 in their most recent reduction vote. The committee will discuss the semifinalists at length when it meets virtually Nov. 12 to select one Finalist for the full selection committee to consider for possible election with the new class of enshrinees.

Kilroy, Kraft, Rooney and Wooten reached this point in the selection process last year when coaches and contributors were in the same category. The Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors voted earlier this year to separate the groups and send one finalist from each through to the annual selection meeting to determine the new class.

Reduction votes also are occurring in the modern-era players, seniors and coach categories. Eventually, 20 finalists will be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LIX.

The selectors will vote on 15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach and one contributor.

While the Hall has no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Hall of Fame’s selection process bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected.