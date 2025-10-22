Hall of Fame announces the 52 modern-era candidates for the Class of 2026

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 52 modern-era players who have advanced in the voting process for the Class of 2026.

Candidates for the Hall in this category could have last appeared in a professional football game in the 2020 season.

Each member of the modern-era players screening committee, an entity created a year ago to make the first reductions from the original list of 128 nominees, cast a ballot for 50 former players. Under Hall of Fame bylaws, ties for the 50th position also remain eligible for the Class of 2026.

The 52 modern-era players whose names now move to the selection committee for further consideration for election as members of the Class of 2026 are:

*Finalist (final 15) for the Class of 2025.

QUARTERBACKS (3): Drew Brees, *Eli Manning, Philip Rivers.

RUNNING BACKS (8): Warrick Dunn, Eddie George, Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Lorenzo Neal (FB), *Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters.

WIDE RECEIVERS (7): Anquan Boldin, Larry Fitzgerald, *Torry Holt, Jimmy Smith, *Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, *Reggie Wayne.

TIGHT ENDS (2): Greg Olsen, Jason Witten.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (12): *Willie Anderson (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), *Jahri Evans (G), Olin Kreutz (C), Nick Mangold (C), Logan Mankins (G), Maurkice Pouncey (C), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G), *Marshal Yanda (G).

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6): John Abraham (DE also LB), Robert Mathis (DE), Haloti Ngata (DT), Simeon Rice (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT).

LINEBACKERS (4): London Fletcher, James Harrison, *Luke Kuechly, *Terrell Suggs.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (6): Rodney Harrison (S), Asante Samuel (CB), Earl Thomas (S), Charles Tillman (CB), Troy Vincent (CB), *Darren Woodson (S).

PUNTERS/KICKERS (3): Gary Anderson (K), Shane Lechler (P), *Adam Vinatieri (K).

SPECIAL TEAMS (1): Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB).

In the next step of the process, the Hall of Fame’s full 50-person selection committee will reduce the ballot 25 semifinalists (plus ties).

Because they reached the final list of seven modern-era players under consideration for the Class of 2025 but were not elected, Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri automatically advance to the final 15 this election cycle.

Reduction votes also are occurring in the seniors, coach and contributor categories.

Eventually, 20 finalists — 15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach and one contributor — will be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LX. While there is no set number of enshrinees for any class, the Hall of Fame’s selection process bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected.