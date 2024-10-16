 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hall of Fame committee reduces contributor candidates to 25 for Class of 2025

  
Published October 16, 2024 03:20 PM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s contributor blue-ribbon committee has trimmed the original list of 47 contributor nominees to 25.

K.S. “Bud” Adams, Roone Arledge, Chris Berman, Howard Cosell, Otho Davis, John Facenda, Mike Giddings, Ralph Hay, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Don Klosterman, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Virginia McCaskey, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Lee Remmel, Eddie Robinson, Art Rooney Jr., Jerry Seeman, Seymour Siwoff, Amy Trask, Jim Tunney, Doug Williams and John Wooten advance in the selection process for the Class of 2025.

Hall of Fame bylaws stipulate that committee members vote for 20 individuals at this stage of the selection process, but the bylaws also allow for additional candidates to proceed in the case of any tie votes for the 20th position.

The contributor blue-ribbon committee members will cast an additional ballot later this month to reduce the list to nine semifinalists. Results will be announced in about two weeks.

Earlier this year, the Hall of Fame revised its bylaws, beginning with the Class of 2025. A split of the coach/contributor category, which had been combined the past few election cycles, was among the changes. Both categories now will send nominees through respective blue-ribbon committees before candidates are considered by the full selection committee. The blue-ribbon committees are comprised of seven members of the full selection committee and two others who hold voting rights for this subcommittee only.

Through a sequence of reduction votes over several weeks, the blue-ribbon committee will select one finalist for the Class of 2025. There is no waiting period (mandatory retirement) for contributor candidates to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.