Hall of Fame committee reduces contributor candidates to 25 for Class of 2025

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s contributor blue-ribbon committee has trimmed the original list of 47 contributor nominees to 25.

K.S. “Bud” Adams, Roone Arledge, Chris Berman, Howard Cosell, Otho Davis, John Facenda, Mike Giddings, Ralph Hay, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Don Klosterman, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Virginia McCaskey, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Lee Remmel, Eddie Robinson, Art Rooney Jr., Jerry Seeman, Seymour Siwoff, Amy Trask, Jim Tunney, Doug Williams and John Wooten advance in the selection process for the Class of 2025.

Hall of Fame bylaws stipulate that committee members vote for 20 individuals at this stage of the selection process, but the bylaws also allow for additional candidates to proceed in the case of any tie votes for the 20th position.

The contributor blue-ribbon committee members will cast an additional ballot later this month to reduce the list to nine semifinalists. Results will be announced in about two weeks.

Earlier this year, the Hall of Fame revised its bylaws, beginning with the Class of 2025. A split of the coach/contributor category, which had been combined the past few election cycles, was among the changes. Both categories now will send nominees through respective blue-ribbon committees before candidates are considered by the full selection committee. The blue-ribbon committees are comprised of seven members of the full selection committee and two others who hold voting rights for this subcommittee only.

Through a sequence of reduction votes over several weeks, the blue-ribbon committee will select one finalist for the Class of 2025. There is no waiting period (mandatory retirement) for contributor candidates to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.