Hard Rock Stadium grass hopefully will be in “excellent condition” for Copa América final

  
Published July 2, 2024 08:45 AM

The Copa América soccer tournament is heading for a July 14 championship at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins play. The governing body responsible for the tournament predicts that the grass will be fine for the final game.

We hope it is in excellent condition,” Maristela Kuhn, coordinator of the Copa América 2024 grass project, told Alanis Thames of the Associated Press on Monday. “The same condition as it was for the first match.”

The grass at Hard Rock Stadium was removed on Sunday for a July 6 concert. Installation of a new grass pitch will start on Monday, six days before the final match.

Complaints about the quality of grass have emerged from several NFL stadiums being used during the tournament, from those with artificial turf for football (Falcons and Cowboys) to those that use grass (Raiders).

The stakes will be increased dramatically in two years, when the World Cup lands at NFL venues throughout the country.