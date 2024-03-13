Harrison Bryant agrees to one-year deal with Raiders

Tight end Harrison Bryant is headed to Las Vegas.

The Raiders have agreed to sign Bryant to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter’s report notes the contract is worth $3.25 million with a maximum value of $4 million.

Bryant just completed his rookie deal with the Browns. He was a fourth-round pick in 2020 and appeared in all 17 games in each of the last two seasons. With fellow Cleveland tight end David Njoku having a breakout season in 2023, Bryant caught just 13 passes for 81 yards but had three touchdowns. He was on the field for 33 percent of the Browns’ offensive snaps.

Bryant has 89 receptions for 791 yards with 10 touchdowns in 65 career games.

He’s now likely to be the second tight end behind 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer after Austin Hooper departed for the Patriots in free agency.