Harrison Phillips agrees to two-year extension with Vikings

  
Published September 10, 2024 11:53 AM

Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips celebrated a win on Sunday and he’ll be celebrating a new contract this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Phillips has agreed to a two-year extension with the NFC North club. The deal is reportedly worth up to $19 million with over $13 million in guaranteed money.

Phillips signed a three-year deal with the Vikings as a free agent in 2022 and he has started every game that the team has played since he came to Minnesota. He has 156 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery as a member of the team and he had five tackles and a sack in the Week One win over the Giants.

The Vikings will be looking for more of the same from Phillips against the 49ers this week and through the 2026 season.