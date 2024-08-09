 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

“Hawk-Eye” technology fails to impress in Lions-Giants game

  
Published August 9, 2024 11:40 AM

The NFL has finally decided to experiment with moving away from two sticks and 30 feet of chain link to determine whether a first down was earned.

Last night, it didn’t go particularly well.

Via AwfulAnnouncing’s Twitter feed, an effort to use the new “Hawk-Eye” technology to determine whether a first down had been earned in the Lions-Giants preseason game took a little while to resolve.

Are we going to use it if it takes this long?” Giants preseason TV analyst Phil Simms said as the figurative pinwheel spun on the new technology.

And it wasn’t even close.

Look, it’s still very early. And the technology shows promise. Hell, any technology would show promise in lieu of the lowest of low-tech strategies of making such critical decisions during pro football games.

So we’ll be patient, in the abstract. Even if we get impatient in the execution.