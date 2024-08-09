“Hawk-Eye” technology fails to impress in Lions-Giants game

The NFL has finally decided to experiment with moving away from two sticks and 30 feet of chain link to determine whether a first down was earned.

Last night, it didn’t go particularly well.

Via AwfulAnnouncing’s Twitter feed, an effort to use the new “Hawk-Eye” technology to determine whether a first down had been earned in the Lions-Giants preseason game took a little while to resolve.

“Are we going to use it if it takes this long?” Giants preseason TV analyst Phil Simms said as the figurative pinwheel spun on the new technology.

And it wasn’t even close.

Look, it’s still very early. And the technology shows promise. Hell, any technology would show promise in lieu of the lowest of low-tech strategies of making such critical decisions during pro football games.

So we’ll be patient, in the abstract. Even if we get impatient in the execution.