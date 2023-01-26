Hayden Hurst added to Thursday injury report

The Bengals have added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report with a calf issue.

Hurst was limited in Thursday’s practice.

The tight end previously missed three games with a calf injury in December. It’s unclear if this instance of missing practice is related to Hurst’s previous calf injury.

In his first season with the Bengals, Hurst caught 52 passes for 414 yards with two touchdowns in 13 games. He’s caught nine passes for 104 yards with a touchdown in Cincinnati’s two postseason matchups.

Left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) remained out of practice with their respective injuries. That puts Jackson Carman and Max Scharping in line to start the conference title game.

Linebacker Joe Bachie (foot) remained limited.

Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) was upgraded from limited to full.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard and D.J. Reader were both full participants after they were limited and didn’t practice, respectively, on Wednesday with rest.