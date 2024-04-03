Hayden Hurst: You give Justin Herbert a run game, he’ll be able to throw it all over the place

After spending 2023 with the Panthers, Hayden Hurst signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason.

He’s back with a familiar face in offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was Hurst’s position coach and OC in the tight end’s first two seasons. And Hurst will also now catch passes from Justin Herbert, who has displayed his considerable potential over his first four seasons.

On Tuesday, the first day of Los Angeles’ offseason program, Hurst noted that the offense had “a lot of broad strokes from the Baltimore days.”

“They’re relying upon their tight ends, receivers have got to get open,” Hurst said in his press conference. “It’s going to be a hell of a run game. It’s just cool seeing that playbook pop up there, familiar words, just kind of getting back to my roots.”

Roman has a reputation for being able to craft a successful run game, which Hurst feels will improve Herbert’s game.

“He’s deadly,” Hurst said of Herbert. “I mean, you give him a run game and he’s going to be able to throw it all over the place. I think that’s the one thing — you know, outside looking in — that’s the one thing he hasn’t had, is a consistent run game. I mean, man, we all see what he can do through the air. You pair up a run game with that, I mean, I think the sky is the limit for this place.”

In 13 games last season, Herbert completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.