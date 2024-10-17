Healed from hamstring injury, Byron Murphy II is ready to haunt the Falcons

He came out swole, and he’s ready to roll.

When we met with Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II at the Scouting Combine, he fired off that T-shirt worthy observation about his size: “I came out swole.”

Not swole enough for the Falcons, who passed on the potentially dominant defensive tackle with the eighth overall pick for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He was asked by reporters on Thursday whether he has anything to show Atlanta, in Atlanta. The Seahawks took him at pick No. 16.

“Oh yeah,” Murphy said. “I did hear that Atlanta was supposed to draft me. I heard rumors about that, but they passed up on me. That’s their fault. That’s a big loss for them. They will feel me Sunday.”

Murphy played in the first three games of the season for Seattle, all wins. He has missed the last three, all losses, with a hamstring injury. He’s healed and he said he’ll be playing.

“The most challenging part was really just going through that whole little phase because I’ve never been hurt, never had any type of injury,” Murphy said. “So for me to have an injury at this level for the first time in my career, it was a lot, but I’m happy I went through it. Just a little adversity. Happy I got through it, now I’m here.”

He’ll be on the field on Sunday, trying to help Seattle snap its losing streak.