Here’s a win-win solution for the Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick divorce

The Patriots, by all appearances, a planning a future in which: (1) coach Bill Belichick leaves; and (2) the Patriots get a draft pick, or two, for his contract.

Belichick, under all application of common sense, should want to be free and clear and unfettered, with his new team giving up nothing in order to get him. Keep me or fire me, as explained here on Saturday.

If Belichick is fired, he remains entitled to his full compensation for the balance of his contract, which reportedly runs through 2024. And while the Patriots would be entitled to a dollar-for-dollar offset in comparison to what Belichick makes elsewhere in 2024, there’s no reason to front-load the deal, since the Patriots would be on the hook for Belichick’s pay, which most believe exceeds more than $20 million.

So here’s a potential solution to the situation. It’s simple. It’s clean. The Patriots and Belichick shake hands and part ways, with no further commitments on either side.

Belichick is entitled to nothing from the team. The team is entitled to nothing for Belichick. They divorce and they move on.

And Belichick moves out. And he moves into a new town for 2024. Wherever it might be.