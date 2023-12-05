Here’s another way to get a signed, personalized copy of On Our Way Home

I’m have a feeling going to regret this. It’ll join the list of the various things I regret.

As you might know, my Christmas book, On Our Way Home, remains available for $3.99 for the ebook and $9.99 for the print version. As you also may know, every penny I receive goes to the Humane Society of Harrison County, a local no-kill animal shelter that provides care for rescued dogs and cats awaiting permanent homes. As you also may know, I’ve been giving away a signed, personalized copy every week.

As you also may know, the periodic pitch has included a suggestion that you buy extra copies to give as gifts.

A recent submission from our friend Bobby, who runs the @PFTPMPosse account on X, gave me an idea. He has bought several copies to give as gifts, but he still wants to win a signed, personalized copy of the book. Given plenty of the other submissions we receive each weekend, others might agree.

So here’s the deal. And, yes, I’m going to regret this. But it’s for a good cause, so what the hell?

If you buy 10 copies of the print edition of the book (at a total cost of $99.90), I will send you at no additional cost a signed, personalized copy of On Our Way Home.

I’m not sure how long this will last. Maybe a day. Maybe a week. Maybe an hour. Regardless, now is the time to order 10 copies and then send the Amazon proof of purchase to florio@profootballtalk.com.