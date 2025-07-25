Jared Goff thinks Lions are making a “great transition” to new OC John Morton

The Lions’ success the last couple of years led to some major changes heading into the 2025 season.

They had to replace two coordinators who left for head coaching jobs and quarterback Jared Goff gave an update on how things are faring on the offensive side a few days into training camp. Ben Johnson got a lot of credit for how potent the Lions have been offensively, so his departure for Chicago has been seen as a major jolt for the Lions as they try to make it to the Super Bowl this season.

On Thursday, Goff said that things are not radically different with John Morton calling the offensive shots.

“It’s hard to answer that question of what’s different. . . . Some of it’s the exact same,” Goff said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “And some of it is a little bit different and I’m not going to go into the minutia of what is different, but I think the transition from what we were doing last year to [Morton] is a lot lesser than you guys are making it seem with the questions. Like, I get that question every day. A lot of it is the same and then there’s some stuff that we’re learning that is new and it’s not that big of a gap between those two, I guess. It’s been a great transition. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a challenge, but it’s been a fun challenge.”

The final judgement of the Morton hire won’t be based on the plays he calls, but it will be based on how the offense produces and on how many games the Lions win this season. That’s a good argument for keeping a lot of what worked in place, but it remains to be seen if the results will be as pleasant for Detroit.