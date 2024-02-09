Here’s the full list of the 50 AP awards voters
Earlier, I posted my full ballot for all of the AP/NFL awards. Last night, the AP posted the full list of all 50 voters for the AP/NFL awards.
Via Josh Dubow of the AP, here they are, in alphabetical order and with current media affiliation, if any.
Emmanuel Acho, FS1
Greg Auman, Fox Sports
Howard Balzer, PHNX radio
Jarrett Bell, USA Today
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
Tom Brady, Fox Sports
Tedy Bruschi, ESPN
Vic Carucci, WGRZ radio
Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune
Tom Curran, NBC Sports Boston
Charles Davis, CBS Sports
Nate Davis, USA Today
Howard Deneroff, Westwood One
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports
Boomer Esiason, CBS Sports
Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports Media
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk
Reuben Frank, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Rich Gannon, SiriusXM
Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports
Lindsay Jones, The Ringer
Mike Jones, The Athletic
Clark Judge, Talk of Fame Network
Ira Kaufman, JoeBucsFan.com
Mina Kimes, ESPN
Peter King, NBC Sports
Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM
Jeff Legwold, ESPN
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus
Bruce Murray, SiriusXM
Gary Myers, NFL author
Laura Okmin, Fox Sports
Dan Orlovsky, ESPN
Nick Pavlatos, SiriusXM
Dan Pompei, The Athletic
Nora Princiotti, The Ringer
Lorenzo Reyes, USA Today
Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports
Dianna Russini, The Athletic
Mike Sando, The Athletic
Aaron Schatz, FTN Network
Adam Schein, CBS Sports
Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Chris Simms, NBC Sports
Armando Salguero, Outkick.com
Mike Tirico, NBC Sports
Ben Volin, Boston Globe
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
I’m a firm believer in transparency for awards like this. Every voter should publicize his or her ballot. Better yet, the AP should do it, with anyone accepting the assignment agreeing to that in advance.