Hollywood Brown: I think the sky is the limit to what we could do

  
Published July 25, 2024 09:49 AM

The Chiefs signed receiver Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal in March, adding a much-needed speed element to the team’s offense.

Through several practices, it’s been clear that Kansas City envisions Brown being a deep threat in the offense — likely more than he ever was with Baltimore or Arizona. But the Chiefs’ effort to push the ball downfield will involve more than just Brown, as the club also added the likes of Xavier Worthy.

“We got the guys to do it, coach is putting us in [a] great position to do it, and you know Pat [Mahomes] puts it on the money every time,” Brown said in his Wednesday press conference, “so we’ve been lighting it up and it’s been fun.”

Brown in particular may be utilized differently than he has been in the league. At Oklahoma, Brown averaged 18.3 yards per reception over his 27 games. He’s averaged just 11.6 yards per reception in his 72 career NFL games. His highest season mark was 13.3 yards per catch in 2020 with Baltimore.

“I’m excited,” Brown said. “You know, God willing we all stay healthy, and we just keep building, keep pushing each other. I think the sky’s the limit to what we could do.”