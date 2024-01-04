Hollywood Brown: Of course I would want to be back with Cardinals

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown has played his final game with the Cardinals for this season, but he said on Thursday that he’s in no hurry to play for anyone else.

Brown was traded to the Cardinals in the 2022 offseason and played out the final year of his contract this season. Brown said “of course I would want to be back here” in 2024 and said that he didn’t harbor any ill will regarding not getting a deal done to this point.

“I think I’m just a confident guy. . . . I feel like I’m one of the best in the game,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “Playing receiver is all about opportunity. But as far as the wide receiver position, route running, releases, big plays, I feel like I have all that in my tool box. I really feel no pressure.”

Brown, who is on injured reserve with a heel injury, had 51 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games this season.