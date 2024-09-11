Hollywood Brown won’t practice Wednesday

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that wide receiver Hollywood Brown is close to returning from the shoulder injury that’s kept him off the field for the last month, but he may not be making it back this week.

Reid told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Brown will not take part in practice with the team. Reid said that it is still possible that Brown will be cleared in time to play against the Bengals this weekend, but more missed practice time in the coming days won’t make that a likely development.

Brown signed with the Chiefs as a free agent this offseason, so his first appearance of the season will also be his debut with the team.

Reid said Brown is the only player on the active roster who won’t take part in practice on Wednesday.