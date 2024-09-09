Andy Reid: Hollywood Brown is getting close

Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown wasn’t in the lineup for last Thursday’s season-opening win over the Ravens, but it sounds like he could make his first appearance with the team this week.

Brown did not practice at all last week as he continues his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in the team’s first preseason game. Head coach Andy Reid was asked about his condition during a Monday press conference and gave an optimistic update about his chances of playing against the Bengals.

“He’s getting close. I know he’s feeling better,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

Three wide receivers caught passes with Brown sitting out the opener. Rashee Rice led Chiefs wideouts with seven catches for 103 yards, rookie Xavier Worthy caught two passes, including a touchdown, and Justin Watson had one catch.