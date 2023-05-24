How Austin Ekeler can earn his $1.75 million in incentives

The Chargers and running back Austin Ekeler agreed to a revised deal that could see him earn up to $1.75 million in incentives, keeping the running back in the fold for 2023 .

Ekeler was set to make $6.25 million in base salary.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Ekeler can earn up to $1 million for total yards, with tiers going from 1,125 yards to 1,639 yards. He can earn up to $600,000 for touchdowns, with tiers going from 10 to 16. And Ekeler can earn $150,000 for a Pro Bowl selection.

In 2022, Ekeler had a career-high 1,637 yards with 18 total touchdowns to lead the league. He rushed for 915 yards with 13 TDs and caught 107 passes for 722 yards with five TDs. If he repeats that production — and is selected to his first Pro Bowl — he’d earn all of his incentives.

But for all of Ekeler’s production, it’s a deal that would not get Ekeler to even the $10.1 million that running backs Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs, and Saqon Barkley will earn if they play under the franchise tender in 2023. Pollard has already signed his for the Cowboys, with Jacobs and Barkley still negotiating with the Raiders and Giants, respectively.