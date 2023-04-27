 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How high will Anthony Richardson go?

  
Published April 27, 2023
April 24, 2023 07:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine if the Seahawks would consider selecting Anthony Richardson with the No. 5 pick and evaluate if that potentially could risk breaking up the team’s chemistry.

Our mock draft has him at No. 5. He surely won’t go No. 1, not at this point. But how high will Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson go tonight?

For some reason, Caesars has pushed his odds for being the second overall pick from +10000 to +650. (Others have yet to follow suit.) At a time when no one knows who the Texans will take, why not Richardson?

The reality is that there’s no clear-cut, sure-thing at quarterback in this year’s class. And Richardson is the one with the highest ceiling. He has played only one year of college football. He arguably has only scratched the surface, and will only get better.

As one source put it on Thursday afternoon, “There’s never been anything like him before.”

He lacks red flags relating to off-field characteristics or personality. There’s no glaring reason to question his ability to learn or to process. And, athletically, he’s a freak.

If all else fails, he’d be an even better version of Taysom Hill.

Think of how the position has changed. The best quarterbacks have the mobility to extend pass plays, and/or to take advantage of designed runs. Look at Justin Fields currently, and early-career Lamar Jackson.

If Richardson develops as a passer, the sky really is the limit.

So if you’re not worried about a possible low floor and you want a potentially very high ceiling, why not roll the dice? Why not make the move? Someone is going to come to that conclusion tonight.

Whether it’s the Seahawks at No 5 or even the Colts at No. 4 (they’re currently the favorites at DraftKings) -- or whether he slips a bit and someone else pounces or trades up -- he’s the one potential game-changing superstar in this draft. And while not every G.M. or coach will be willing to pin their careers on taking that kind of a chance, all it takes is one owner to make it clear that, at the end of the day, the billionaire’s privilege applies to these proceedings.