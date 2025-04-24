How high will Ashton Jeanty go?

Earlier this week, running back Ashton Jeanty told #PFTPM that his window opens at No. 6 to the Raiders and closes at No. 12 to the Cowboys. He may have been wrong.

Not when assessing his floor, but when assessing his ceiling.

He has become the betting favorite to go to the Jaguars at No. 5. But what if that prompts someone to jump the Jaguars, with a trade up to No. 4? The Patriots could benefit from moving down and getting more picks that would allow them to add more players.

While Simms and I were discussing the possibility this morning on PFT Live, a light flickered. What if the Patriots take Jeanty?

Yes, they have Rhamondre Stevenson. He makes $9 million per year.

But the Lions had, and still have, David Montgomery. He’s currently making $9.175 million per year. And that hasn’t stopped them from drafting and embracing Jahmyr Gibbs.

New Patriots coach Mike Vrabel knows the value of having a great running back. He had Derrick Henry in Tennessee.

Sure, when offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels previously worked for New England, they had multiple running backs who were deployed based on game plan. That was before McDaniels went to Las Vegas and had Josh Jacobs (and before Bill Belichick was fired). It was also before McDaniels had a chance to study the league in 2024, when teams realized the benefit of having a great running back.

So it’s not really a crazy thought. Stevenson and Jeanty. Jeanty and Stevenson. Fueling a running game that will make it easier for quarterback Drake Maye to thrive.

And the broader point is this. Jeanty could indeed end up cracking the top five. And maybe the top four.