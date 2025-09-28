How long will Brian Callahan last with the Titans?

The outcome of Sunday’s battle of winless teams in Houston could lead to a different sort of loss for Titans coach Brian Callahan.

In a return by the franchise that used to be the Houston Oilers for a game against the previously struggling Texans, Tennessee was overwhelmed — and shut out.

The 26-0 loss becomes the tenth in a row for the Titans and coach Brian Callahan, who instantly is on the clock to be asked to exit the building, sooner than later.

It’s the latest embarrassment for Callahan, who showed a fundamental misunderstanding of the rulebook in Week 1 when not challenging a catch after receiver Elic Ayomanor got one foot and an elbow down before going out of bounds. This week, he relinquished play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

Beyond the four losses, capped by a shredding in Houston, rookie quarterback Cam Ward has struggled to develop under Callahan’s tutelage. On Sunday, he completed 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards, an interception, and a passer rating of 35.4.

The most obvious candidate to take over on an interim basis is the head coach’s father, Bill Callahan, who coached the Raiders to a Super Bowl appearance in 2002. But that would be awkward, to say the least.

Also on the staff is former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy, who currently serves as a senior offensive assistant.

The Titans could also, in theory, go outside the building for an interim hire, like the Colts did in 2022 with Jeff Saturday.

Regardless, it’s gone from bad to horrendous in Tennessee. The bye isn’t until Week 10. They have two more road games (at the Cardinals and the Raiders) before returning home for a visit from the Patriots and former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

At this point, it may be an upset if Callahan isn’t a former Titans head coach by that time, too.