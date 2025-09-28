 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How long will Brian Callahan last with the Titans?

  
Published September 28, 2025 04:02 PM

The outcome of Sunday’s battle of winless teams in Houston could lead to a different sort of loss for Titans coach Brian Callahan.

In a return by the franchise that used to be the Houston Oilers for a game against the previously struggling Texans, Tennessee was overwhelmed — and shut out.

The 26-0 loss becomes the tenth in a row for the Titans and coach Brian Callahan, who instantly is on the clock to be asked to exit the building, sooner than later.

It’s the latest embarrassment for Callahan, who showed a fundamental misunderstanding of the rulebook in Week 1 when not challenging a catch after receiver Elic Ayomanor got one foot and an elbow down before going out of bounds. This week, he relinquished play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

Beyond the four losses, capped by a shredding in Houston, rookie quarterback Cam Ward has struggled to develop under Callahan’s tutelage. On Sunday, he completed 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards, an interception, and a passer rating of 35.4.

The most obvious candidate to take over on an interim basis is the head coach’s father, Bill Callahan, who coached the Raiders to a Super Bowl appearance in 2002. But that would be awkward, to say the least.

Also on the staff is former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy, who currently serves as a senior offensive assistant.

The Titans could also, in theory, go outside the building for an interim hire, like the Colts did in 2022 with Jeff Saturday.

Regardless, it’s gone from bad to horrendous in Tennessee. The bye isn’t until Week 10. They have two more road games (at the Cardinals and the Raiders) before returning home for a visit from the Patriots and former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

At this point, it may be an upset if Callahan isn’t a former Titans head coach by that time, too.