 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How will Eagles respond to Monday night’s meltdown?

  
Published September 22, 2024 10:29 AM

Last year, the Eagles didn’t get their second loss until December. This year, they could get there by Week 3.

On Sunday, operating on a short week after Monday night’s home meltdown against the Falcons, the Eagles visit the 2-0 Saints. The team that crumbled once adversity arrived in 2023 will need to find a way to keep it from happening again, against the hottest offense in the NFL.

It’s impossible to know whether it will happen again because we still don’t know exactly what happened before. And when it happened before, the Eagles never had a loss quite like this one, where the game was over. Until it wasn’t.

And then, after an ill-advised decision to throw, the defense was thrust back into action — possibly after they had flipped the switch to “off” and couldn’t turn it back on.

And then, with a chance to win the game with a walk-off field goal, an interception was thrown. Quarterback Jalen Hurts took the blame for the game-ending pick. The deeper question is whether and to what extent he defied the play call or the progression to air it out at a time when a big gain wasn’t needed.

Only the people in the locker room know what happened last week, and last year. And only the people in the locker room can keep the Eagles from picking up their second loss far earlier than they did a year ago.