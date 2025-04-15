 Skip navigation
Howie Roseman: Dallas Goedert situation “really doesn’t affect” draft decisions

  
Published April 15, 2025 04:00 PM

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked at the league meetings about tight end Dallas Goedert’s future with the team and said that you “want to be able to have back as many guys as you possibly can, but that’s not the reality of the NFL.”

Moving on without Goedert would free up money to use on younger players who are coming up on contract extensions and the prospect of Goedert leaving the team came up in a question to General Manager Howie Roseman at a Tuesday press conference. Roseman was asked how the uncertainty about Goedert’s status will impact the team’s approach to the draft.

“The way we look at the draft is it’s a separate entity to anything else that’s going on,” Roseman said, via a transcript from the team. “We’ve got to make good decisions in the draft based on who the players are that are available in the draft. We can’t make up any positions and make them better than they’re not. We have to really have a true process. So, it really doesn’t affect us. We try to do as much as we can at any position in free agency to try to make sure that we’re not in a position where there are needs.”

The Eagles have signed Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson as free agents this offseason. Grant Calcaterra remains on hand as well, but the Eagles could be looking for further depth if Goedert is not going to be part of the picture in 2025.