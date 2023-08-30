Howie Roseman: Having Derek Barnett helps us sleep better at night

A report on Monday indicated defensive end Derek Barnett was looking for a trade to a team that would be able to offer him more playing time than it looks like he will get with the Eagles, but Tuesday’s deadline to set initial 53-man rosters passed without a deal being made.

During a press conference on Tuesday, head coach Nick Sirianni said he loves Barnett’s “toughness, his edge, and his ability that he brings to this team every day.” General Manager Howie Roseman said that “any conversations we have with players are private” while adding that the team puts a premium on having a deep bench of edge rushers available.

“That’s a position for us which you see with the 53-man roster, it’s a priority,” Roseman said. “So, we’re going to keep as many of those guys we possibly can. Last year we got in a little bit of a bind and had to give up a pick and had to sign guys in the middle of the year. So, for us having those guys lets us sleep a little bit better at night, and Derek is certainly one of those guys.”

A trade can still happen between now and the trade deadline on October 31, but it doesn’t sound like the Eagles are in any hurry to let Barnett get away from Philadelphia.