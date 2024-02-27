Howie Roseman: Jason Kelce retirement decision doesn’t need to be rushed

Center Jason Kelce has not said whether he’ll be playing next season yet and the Eagles don’t plan to push him to make a decision.

Kelce also took some time to make a decision about playing in 2023 and he ultimately announced his intentions shortly before the start of the new league year. During an appearance on PFT Live from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said that the team is not putting any deadline on Kelce’s call.

“I know this, I don’t think there’s a scenario in any of our minds, starting with [owner Jeffrey Lurie], where Jason plays anywhere else,” Roseman said. “He deserves the time to decide what he wants to do. Obviously we’re gonna accommodate that because he doesn’t need to be rushed on that.”

While the Eagles may not be making any demands of Kelce at the moment, there is a point where they’ll need to make plans that don’t include him on their offensive line so one imagines they’ll know something about Kelce’s availability in the near future.