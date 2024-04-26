 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosdraftnixv2_240426.jpg
Broncos ‘didn’t play games’ in QB search with Nix
nbc_pft_bestqblandingspot_240426.jpg
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
nbc_pft_maye_240426.jpg
Patriots ‘need to hit’ with Maye selection

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosdraftnixv2_240426.jpg
Broncos ‘didn’t play games’ in QB search with Nix
nbc_pft_bestqblandingspot_240426.jpg
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
nbc_pft_maye_240426.jpg
Patriots ‘need to hit’ with Maye selection

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Howie Roseman on A.J. Brown extension: Want to be proactive to keep team together

  
Published April 26, 2024 09:18 AM

There were moments during the 2023 season when it looked like wide receiver A.J. Brown was frustrated by what was going on with the Eagles, but they were downplayed by both sides and Thursday made it clear that everyone is on the same page in Philly.

Brown and the Eagles made a splash ahead of the start of the first round by agreeing to a three-year, $96 million contract extension while Brown still had three years left on his current deal. That ties Brown to the Eagles through the 2029 season and comes on the heels of extensions for wide receiver Devonta Smith, guard Landon Dickerson, and left tackle Jordan Mailata in what General Manager Howie Roseman said is a careful plan to make sure the Eagles keep their core together.

“We try to be proactive to try to keep this team together,” Roseman said in a press conference. “That starts with [team owner] Jeffrey [Lurie] and his support like we talked about in our pre-draft press conference and just talking about the benefits of trying to keep it together as much as we possibly can. The only way we can possibly do that is by doing deals early. We felt like it was an opportunity to do that here with A.J.. Obviously we’ve done a bunch of deals with a bunch of our players, and want to add to that and keep this team together as much as we possibly can.”

Brown has put up big numbers for the Eagles in his first two seasons with the team and Thursday’s move shows the Eagles don’t expect him to slow down any time soon. If that’s right, they’ll likely end up with something of a bargain by the time Brown’s extension kicks in.